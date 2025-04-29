Coffee & Tea etc.
Coffee
Coffee
Custom blend of high quality beans made just for The Farmhouse. We serve a breakfast and dark roast daily along with a flavor of the day. Please put in description which blend you prefer$2.50
Decaf Coffee
Custom blend of decaf beans$2.50
Iced Coffee
Perfect blend of your favorite coffee served cold and over ice$3.00
Cold Brew
Our special blend of Cold Brew will not disappoint. Served up fresh and cold daily - add your favorite flavor shott for free!$3.25
Cappuccino$4.50
Latte$4.50
Chai Latte
Custom blend chai tea latte can also be served as a dirty chai by adding a shot of espresso!$3.50
Espresso$3.00
Frappe
Frozen and served with your favorite SHOTT of flavor and whip cream$5.95
Mocha Cappuccino
Cappuccino and mocha - a perfect fan favorite !$4.95
Mocha Latte$4.95
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate served with a SHOTT of added chocolate, served with whip cream$3.50
Americano$3.00
Tea
Food
Breakfast
Individual Bagels etc.$1.75
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs any style with your choice of meats, cheese and veggies for additional fees$4.99
Hungryman Hero$12.95
Eggs Platter
2 eggs cooked your way on a plate with toast$4.99
Omelette Platter
Each Omelet comes with Home Fries and Toast
Pancakes
3 Pancakes
Pancakes Platter
Includes Home Fries and choice of breakfast meat
Waffles
Our waffle's are made from a batter, consisting of eggs, milk, sugar and melted butter. They are cooked in a waffle maker until it has a crispy, golden brown exterior with a light and airy interior. Consider adding berries, ice cream , fresh local honey or maple syrup for a perfect way to start your day.
Waffles Platter
Includes Home Fries and choice of breakfast meat
French Toast
2 Thick cut, egg soaked ,pieces of bread, grilled to perfection and topped with powdered sugar
French Toast Platter
Includes Home Fries and choice of breakfast meat
Parfait
Plain greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh berries and honey$6.50
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Fresh made daily , our blend has a coarse texture, a nutty flavor, and a chewy consistency - perfect for a wholesome breakfast - Consider it with nuts, berries and local fresh honey or maple syrup$5.50
Bagels by the Dozen$19.50
Spreads etc.
Lunch
Popular Salads
Build-A-Salad
Fresh made salad bar - pick the items that you would like included and we will toss it your way with or without dressing$12.00
Sandwich (Pick Any 2 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
We use only Boar's Head meat and cheese for our customers.$9.95
Sandwich (Pick Any 3 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
We use only Boar's Head meat and cheese for our customers.$13.95
Heroes
HUNGRY ! This pick 4 option is just for you. All the deli meat and cheese is Boar's Head only - build your favorite sandwich here !$19.95
Chicken / Tuna / Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
I LOVE CHEESE - this traditional American favorite served hot and fresh on white toast. Includes your choice of cold salad.$8.95
BLT
This classic will be served with Boars Head bacon and fresh sourced lettuce and tomato served on white toast with side of cold salad$9.95
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on white bread$12.95
Reuben Sandwich
Corn beef, Swiss, sauerkraut with Russian dressing$13.95
The Sylvan
Garlic Hero with hot Roast Beef and Melted Mozzarella$12.95
The Verona
Fried Chicken on a roll with American, Bacon and Russian Dressing$12.95
The Canal View
Fried Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with bacon and cheddar served on a roll$12.95
The Beach Side
Fried Chicken , mozzarella, bacon, coleslaw on a hero with Russian dressing$12.95
The Sunset$12.95
Cold Cuts/Sides by the Pound ( Boar's Head )
Ham$5.00
Honey Ham$5.00
Roast Beef$9.00
Bologna$3.00
Salami$5.00
Turkey$8.00
Cracked Pepper Turkey$8.00
American Cheese$5.00
Swiss Cheese$5.00
Cheddar Cheese$5.00
Pepper Jack Cheese$5.00
Mozzarella Cheese$5.00
Provolone Cheese$5.00
Chicken Salad$3.00
Tuna Salad$3.00
Egg Salad$3.00
Potato Salad$0
Macaroni Salad$0
Cucumber Salad$0
Cole Slaw$0
Pastry and Desserts
Brownie$3.50
Chocolate Pudding$3.50
Rice Pudding$3.50
Jumbo Cookie$3.00
Fruit Cup$3.50
Rice Krispie Treats$3.50
Muffin$3.50
Fresh Pop Corn$2.00
Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
PEANUT BUTTER CUP SUNDAE - FRESH HOME MADE PEANUT BUTTER BOWL, HOLLOWED OUT WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE IN CENTER - TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, HOT FUDGE, SPRINKLES AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Apple Pie Sundae
APPLE PIE SUNDAE - FRESH HOMEMADE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST WITH HOT APPLE PIE FILLING, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Waffle Sundae
WAFFLE SUNDAE- FRSH MADE WAFFLE, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM , TOPPED WITH FRESH LOCALLY SOURCED MAPLE SYRUP AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Brownie Sundae
BROWNIE SUNDAE - FRESH MADE BROWNIE ( MAKE IN BUNDT PAN ) HOT FUDGE DRIZZLE ON BROWNIE, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, TOPPED WITH FRESH CHOPPED NUTS, HOT FUDGE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Donut Delight Sundae
DONUT DELIGHT SUNDAE - FRESH MADE DONUT ( IN HOUSE ), TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, TOPPED WITH TWO TOPPING OF CHOICE AND WHIP CREAM, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF ICING ( YOUR CHOICE )$7.50
Banana Split Sundae
BANANA SPLIT - FRESH CUT BANANA, LAYED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM OR FRSH GREEK YOGURT, TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES, GRANOLA , FRESH CHOPPED NUTS, WHIP CREAM AND SPRINKLES$7.50
Garbage Pail Milkshake
GARBAGE PAIL MILK SHAKE - YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM MIXED WITH THREE TOPPINGS OF CHOICE$7.50
Smores Sundae
SMORES SUNDAE - GRAHAM CRAKER SANDWHICH, SERVED WITH MELTED CHOCOLATE BAR, TOASTED MARSHMELLOW AND ICE CREAM FLAVOR OF CHOICE, SERVED IN A PLATTER AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Ice Cream Sandwhich
ICE CREAM SANDWHICH - TWO FRESHLY BAKED COOKIES ( YOUR CHOICE ) SERVED WITH YOUR ICE CREAM OF CHOICE, SERVED IN A PLATTER AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
Smores Kit$3.50
Ice Cream by the scoop$3.50
Smoothie$7.50
Milkshake$7.50
Root Beer Float$7.50
Omelette Platter
Each Omelet comes with Home Fries and Toast