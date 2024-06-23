Coffee & Tea etc.
Coffee
- Coffee
Custom blend of high quality beans made just for The Farmhouse. We serve a breakfast and dark roast daily along with a flavor of the day. Please put in description which blend you prefer$2.50
- Decaf Coffee
Custom blend of decaf beans$2.50
- Iced Coffee
Perfect blend of your favorite coffee served cold and over ice$3.00
- Cold Brew
Our special blend of Cold Brew will not disappoint. Served up fresh and cold daily - add your favorite flavor shott for free!$3.25
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte$4.50
- Chai Latte
Custom blend chai tea latte can also be served as a dirty chai by adding a shot of espresso!$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Frappe
Frozen and served with your favorite SHOTT of flavor and whip cream$5.95
- Mocha Cappuccino
Cappuccino and mocha - a perfect fan favorite !$4.95
- Mocha Latte$4.95
- Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate served with a SHOTT of added chocolate, served with whip cream$3.50
- Americano$3.00
Tea
Food
Breakfast
- Individual Bagels etc.$1.75
- Egg Sandwich
2 eggs any style with your choice of meats, cheese and veggies for additional fees$4.00
- Egg / Omelette Platter
3 eggs made your way with your choice of meats, cheese and veggies (additional upcharge). Comes with home fries and toast.$7.50
- Pancakes
3 Pancakes$7.50
- Waffles
Our waffle's are made from a batter, consisting of eggs, milk, sugar and melted butter. They are cooked in a waffle maker until it has a crispy, golden brown exterior with a light and airy interior. Consider adding berries, ice cream , fresh local honey or maple syrup for a perfect way to start your day.$7.50
- French Toast
2 Thick cut, egg soaked ,pieces of bread, grilled to perfection and topped with powdered sugar$7.50
- Parfait
Plain greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh berries and honey$6.50
- Steel Cut Oatmeal
Fresh made daily , our blend has a coarse texture, a nutty flavor, and a chewy consistency - perfect for a wholesome breakfast - Consider it with nuts, berries and local fresh honey or maple syrup$5.50
- Bagels by the Dozen$18.00
Lunch
- Popular Salads
- Build-A-Salad
Fresh made salad bar - pick the items that you would like included and we will toss it your way with or without dressing$12.00
- Sandwich (Pick Any 2 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
We use only Boar's Head meat and cheese for our customers.$8.95
- Sandwich (Pick Any 3 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
We use only Boar's Head meat and cheese for our customers.$12.95
- Heroes
HUNGRY ! This pick 4 option is just for you. All the deli meat and cheese is Boar's Head only - build your favorite sandwich here !$18.95
- Chicken / Tuna / Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
I LOVE CHEESE - this traditional American favorite served hot and fresh on white toast. Includes your choice of cold salad.$6.50
- BLT
This classic will be served with Boars Head bacon and fresh sourced lettuce and tomato served on white toast with side of cold salad$6.50
Cold Cuts/Sides by the Pound ( Boar's Head )
- Ham$3.00
- Honey Ham$3.00
- Roast Beef$7.00
- Bologna$3.00
- Salami$3.00
- Turkey$7.00
- Cracked Pepper Turkey$7.00
- American Cheese$3.00
- Swiss Cheese$3.00
- Cheddar Cheese$3.00
- Pepper Jack Cheese$3.00
- Mozzarella Cheese$3.00
- Provolone Cheese$3.00
- Chicken Salad$3.00
- Tuna Salad$3.00
- Egg Salad$3.00
- Potato Salad$0
- Macaroni Salad$0
- Cucumber Salad$0
- Cole Slaw$0
Pastry and Desserts
- Brownie$3.50
- Chocolate Pudding$3.50
- Rice Pudding$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookies ( 3 )$3.50
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Rice Krispie Treats$3.50
- Muffin$3.50
- Fresh Pop Corn$2.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
PEANUT BUTTER CUP SUNDAE - FRESH HOME MADE PEANUT BUTTER BOWL, HOLLOWED OUT WITH PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE IN CENTER - TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, HOT FUDGE, SPRINKLES AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Apple Pie Sundae
APPLE PIE SUNDAE - FRESH HOMEMADE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST WITH HOT APPLE PIE FILLING, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Waffle Sundae
WAFFLE SUNDAE- FRSH MADE WAFFLE, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM , TOPPED WITH FRESH LOCALLY SOURCED MAPLE SYRUP AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Brownie Sundae
BROWNIE SUNDAE - FRESH MADE BROWNIE ( MAKE IN BUNDT PAN ) HOT FUDGE DRIZZLE ON BROWNIE, TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, TOPPED WITH FRESH CHOPPED NUTS, HOT FUDGE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Donut Delight Sundae
DONUT DELIGHT SUNDAE - FRESH MADE DONUT ( IN HOUSE ), TOPPED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORIATE ICE CREAM, TOPPED WITH TWO TOPPING OF CHOICE AND WHIP CREAM, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF ICING ( YOUR CHOICE )$7.50
- Banana Split Sundae
BANANA SPLIT - FRESH CUT BANANA, LAYED WITH ONE/TWO/THREE SCOOPS OF YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM OR FRSH GREEK YOGURT, TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES, GRANOLA , FRESH CHOPPED NUTS, WHIP CREAM AND SPRINKLES$7.50
- Garbage Pail Milkshake
GARBAGE PAIL MILK SHAKE - YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM MIXED WITH THREE TOPPINGS OF CHOICE$7.50
- Smores Sundae
SMORES SUNDAE - GRAHAM CRAKER SANDWHICH, SERVED WITH MELTED CHOCOLATE BAR, TOASTED MARSHMELLOW AND ICE CREAM FLAVOR OF CHOICE, SERVED IN A PLATTER AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Ice Cream Sandwhich
ICE CREAM SANDWHICH - TWO FRESHLY BAKED COOKIES ( YOUR CHOICE ) SERVED WITH YOUR ICE CREAM OF CHOICE, SERVED IN A PLATTER AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE AND WHIP CREAM$7.50
- Smores Kit$3.50
- Ice Cream by the scoop$3.50
- Smoothie$7.50