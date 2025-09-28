Skip to Main content
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel Cut Oatmeal Toppings
Fresh made daily , our blend has a coarse texture, a nutty flavor, and a chewy consistency - perfect for a wholesome breakfast - Consider it with nuts, berries and local fresh honey or maple syrup
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach Location and Hours
(315) 761-4000
6839 Lake Shore Rd N, Verona Beach, NY 13162
Open now
•
Closes at 2PM
All hours
