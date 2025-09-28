Skip to Main content
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach
0
Back to Main Website
Home
/
Eggs Platter
Eggs Platter
$0
Bread Type
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
How do you want your eggs cooked?
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add Cheese to Eggs
Please select up to 4
Select...
Breakfast Sides
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 eggs cooked your way on a plate with toast
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach Location and Hours
(315) 761-4000
6839 Lake Shore Rd N, Verona Beach, NY 13162
Open now
•
Closes at 2PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement