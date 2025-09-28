Skip to Main content
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach
0
Back to Main Website
Home
/
Sandwich (Pick Any 3 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
Sandwich (Pick Any 3 Meat & Cheese Combo) Boar's Head
$0
Sandwich Bread Type
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Build-A-Sandwich (3)
Required*
Please select 3
Select...
Add-On's
Select...
Side Salads
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
We use only Boar's Head meat and cheese for our customers.
The Farmhouse at Verona Beach Location and Hours
(315) 761-4000
6839 Lake Shore Rd N, Verona Beach, NY 13162
Open now
•
Closes at 2PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement